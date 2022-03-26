One man dead, another injured and a third arrested following stabbing in Carrigaline

Gardaí are investigating after a man in his twenties died of serious stab wounds after being found at a house in Carriganline in the early hours of this morning.

A second man, aged 75, also received stab wounds and is in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.

"At approximately 3.30a.m. this morning Gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in Sea View Avenue, Carrigaline where a man (27 years) was discovered with serious stab wounds," a spokesperson said.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended to the man but he died at the scene."

The spokesperson said the body remains at the scene and the scene is currently preserved. The State Pathologist has been notified.

"Gardaí were advised that a second man (75 years) attended Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds and remains in a serious condition and is being treated at Cork University Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"A 42-year-old man has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station."

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who where in the areas of Carragaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.