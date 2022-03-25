Janssen expansion: Ringaskiddy investment may create 180 jobs

The €150m investment in the facility has the potential to create 180 new full-time jobs and the expansion will add to the existing global manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to reach patients with crucial biomedicines faster.
Construction on the expansion started early this year and is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction period.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was “really fantastic news for Cork and for patients across the world who use the medicines made here”.
“Janssen Sciences, part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, is investing €150m in its Ringaskiddy facility, creating around 180 new permanent jobs, with a further 300 construction jobs to carry out the expansion.