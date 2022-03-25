Janssen expansion: Ringaskiddy investment may create 180 jobs

JANSSEN Sciences Ireland has announced an expansion of its biopharmaceutical supply chain facility in Ringaskiddy.

The €150m investment in the facility has the potential to create 180 new full-time jobs and the expansion will add to the existing global manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to reach patients with crucial biomedicines faster.

Construction on the expansion started early this year and is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction period.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was “really fantastic news for Cork and for patients across the world who use the medicines made here”.

“Janssen Sciences, part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, is investing €150m in its Ringaskiddy facility, creating around 180 new permanent jobs, with a further 300 construction jobs to carry out the expansion.

“I’m really proud of Ireland’s thriving life sciences sector. Investment like this demonstrates the strength of talent we have here,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I wish the team the very best of luck and thank them for their continued commitment to Ireland,” the Tánaiste added.

Operating in Ringaskiddy since 2005, the Janssen site manufactures medicines for immunology and oncology patients, addressing critical needs in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and multiple myeloma.

Leila Schwery-Bou-Diab, vice-president manufacturing and technical operation, Johnson & Johnson, said: “Since its establishment in 2005, the Janssen site in Ringaskiddy has been at the cutting-edge of delivering life-changing healthcare products. The additional manufacturing capacity created by this investment will enhance the work we do to deliver transformational medicines that can change the trajectory of health.

“Every day, more than 40,000 of our Janssen colleagues are working tirelessly to create a better future for our patients by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart.”

The investment project at Ringaskiddy has the potential to create 180 full-time roles in the areas of facilities, engineering, quality, manufacturing and regulatory affairs.

General manager at Janssen Sciences, Gary Hartnett, said: “It is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting-edge medicines that transform lives.

“The continued investment in our Ringaskiddy site is a real vote of confidence in the talent and dedication of our people, who I am proud to work with every single day as we strive to create a future where disease is a thing of the past.”

The expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, with chief executive Martin Shanahan describing the site as being “part of the very successful life sciences cluster which has been thriving in the South-West region for many years”.

The announcement follows a €300m investment in 2017, which saw the construction of a large-scale manufacturing suite at the site in Ringaskiddy.