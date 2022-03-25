Kinsale convoy for Ukraine a driving success

A convoy of over 100 tractors, vintage cars, and motorcycles took part in a special run which started in Kinsale and travelled to Garettstown, the Old Head of Kinsale, and Innishannon this week to raise much-needed funds for the many women and children who had to leave their homes in Ukraine.

The event was organised by the Kinsale & District Lions Club and the parade was led by club president, Dan Cummins who travelled with Michael Murphy in his much-cherished Standard 9, 1921 NO2911 vintage car.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was when a Ukrainian girl and her young brother took to the steps to sing songs from their homeland, accompanied by members of the Kinsale Folk Group.

Locals and visitors were overjoyed with the impromptu performance and were delighted to welcome the young entertainers and their families to Kinsale.

Margaret O'Mahony, Margaret Cadogan, Marion Kelly , Molly & Lilly

Local gardaí, the Fire Service, the HSE, along with motorcyclists, vintage cars, and tractors were all part of the convoy, showing solidarity for Ukraine by dressing their vehicles in yellow and blue.

Members of the RNLI & KYSS (Kinsale Youth Support Group) helped with the event. The prize for the best dressed car went to Margaret O’Mahony’s white Morris Minor; Harry Sweetman won the best dressed tractor and the best dressed bike went to Brian Kennedy.

President of the Kinsale Lions Club Dan Cummins thanked all those who donated, participated, and helped, with a special word of thanks to Kieran McCarthy who organised and looked after all the tractors to ensure the event didn’t cause any disruption to traffic on the day and also Teddy Dyer from Footloose Footwear Store who co-ordinated the vintage cars and ensured that the run was well signposted and the town was dressed in blue and yellow.