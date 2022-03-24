Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 18:43

Gardaí make arrest following €21k cannabis seizure in Cork suburb

Gardaí attached to the Togher Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search operation as part of Operation Tara on Wednesday evening and made the discovery.
Roisin Burke

A house search carried out by Gardaí resulted in a €21,000 cannabis seizure on Wednesday along with an arrest.

One man in his 20s was arrested following the search.
Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The arrested man has since been charged and appeared before Cork District Court this morning Thursday 24th March, 2022 charged in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

