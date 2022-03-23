New special school in Cork welcomed alongside calls for increased capacity on the northside

A CORK TD has welcomed the announcement that a “badly needed” new special school is set to be established in the city.

This week it was announced that a special school will be established during the 2022/23 school year in Rochestown which will provide for the enrolment of children and young people with autism and complex learning needs up to 18 years of age.

It was also announced that additional places are also being provided in existing special schools in Cork.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Education and Cork South-Central TD, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire welcomed the announcement.

“It is very badly needed; it is all too common every year that parents across Cork City are left with no school place for their child with special educational needs.

“These parents have showed great strength and resilience in their campaigning for appropriate school places for their children, and should be commended for their achievement in getting to this announcement today,” he said.

“In this announcement, the minister appeared to suggest that the premises in Rochestown would not be ready until early 2023, indeed that the school places may not be available until then either.

“It is key that the minister finds temporary school places and/or temporary accommodation for the 30 children who will attend Rochestown Special School.

“These children cannot be left in limbo between September and early 2023; a temporary solution must be found until the premises are ready to ensure they can continue with their education,” Mr Ó Laoghaire continued.

His party colleague, Cork North-Central TD, Thomas Gould, said that while additional capacity in special education is welcome, increased capacity is particularly needed on Cork’s northside.

“What we have today is another announcement of a new special school in Cork but once again this won’t be located on the northside,” he said. “The reality is that special schools on the northside are beyond capacity and children are already travelling across the city every morning to get to school.”