Tree planting event taking place in Cork as part of National Tree Week

A TREE planting event will take place in Ballinlough this week as part of National Tree Week.

People are invited to don their wellies and grab a spade to help with tree planting at the Gus Healy Swimming Pool car park on Saturday, March 26, at 2.30pm.

The event has been organised in partnership with Green Spaces for Health and Cork City Council.

National Tree Week takes place until March 26 and will sees events organised across the country celebrating all things trees.

This year’s theme is ‘More Forests for a Greener Future’ and aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of forests and the important role they play in delivering a sustainable future for all.

For more on events taking place see www.treecouncil.ie.