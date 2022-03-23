Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 10:36

A week of warm sunshine predicted for Cork

Today will be mostly dry with long spells of hazy sunshine, although isolated showers may develop in north Munster.
A week of warm sunshine predicted for Cork

Mary Foley and Mark Droog and their children, Éabha, Róisín and Fergal, Cloyne, enjoying a walk in the sunshine at Garryvoe beach, East Cork.

Roisin Burke

Above average temperatures for the month of March are being forecast by Met Eireann for the coming days with temperatures hitting as high as 18 degrees.

Today will be mostly dry with long spells of hazy sunshine, although isolated showers may develop in north Munster.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be cloudy at times across western Munster with the chance of some drizzle, but mainly dry, with good sunshine away from Atlantic coasts and just light southerly breezes.

Read More

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland coming to Cork to rebuild the home of Adam Drummond and his parents

Friday looks set to be a bit cloudy to start, becoming sunnier through the day although cloud may persist near northern coasts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is thought to be dry with sunny spells.

Met Eireann predicts highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with the same estimated for Sunday.

More in this section

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland coming to Cork to rebuild the home of Adam Drummond and his parents DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland coming to Cork to rebuild the home of Adam Drummond and his parents
School stock Plans unveiled for a new special school and the expansion of special school capacity in Cork
Arrest of homeless man who tried to rape another homeless man in Cork was not lawful, court told Arrest of homeless man who tried to rape another homeless man in Cork was not lawful, court told
corkcork weather
<p>Yesterday, management at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) also warned that their emergency department was experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.</p>

Emergency department at Cork hospital 'exceptionally busy' amid rise in Covid-19 levels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more