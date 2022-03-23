A week of warm sunshine predicted for Cork

Above average temperatures for the month of March are being forecast by Met Eireann for the coming days with temperatures hitting as high as 18 degrees.

Today will be mostly dry with long spells of hazy sunshine, although isolated showers may develop in north Munster.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be cloudy at times across western Munster with the chance of some drizzle, but mainly dry, with good sunshine away from Atlantic coasts and just light southerly breezes.

Read More DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland coming to Cork to rebuild the home of Adam Drummond and his parents

Friday looks set to be a bit cloudy to start, becoming sunnier through the day although cloud may persist near northern coasts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is thought to be dry with sunny spells.

Met Eireann predicts highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with the same estimated for Sunday.