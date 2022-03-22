Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 21:18

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland coming to Cork to rebuild the home of Adam Drummond and his parents

Adam a member of Neptune Basketball Club fell from a height while in Cork and he has been told there is a 1% chance of him walking again
DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland are scheduled to come to Cork in May to rebuild the home of 23-year-old Adam Drummond and his parents Mar and Brian.

The show which is back for a third series strives to help a deserving family facing hugely difficult personal circumstances get a significant home makeover to help improve their quality of life.

Blackpool man Adam Drummond, an accomplished basketball player, who represented his country in various grades and who played college basketball in the United States suffered serious injuries following an accident last May.

Adam is currently adjusting to life in a wheelchair. 

Both Adam and his parents have had to move out of their home as it is completely unsuitable for a wheelchair user. They are now temporarily staying in their friend’s ground-floor apartment. 

The DIY SOS team is therefore coming to Cork this May to rebuild their house which will allow Adam to live in the family home again.

The new build will provide Adam and his family with the positive and productive environment he needs for his ongoing rehabilitation as well as his future as an independent young adult.

The DIY SOS team is currently seeking volunteers from a host of trades in Cork to come out and help them in their quest to rebuild the house for Adam and his family.

They are seeking volunteer groundworkers, carpenters, joiners, plumbers, landscapers, tilers, plasters, slabbers, blocklayers, and cleaners.

They also need local companies from the greater Cork community to assist them by supplying goods and materials for external works such as plant hire, skips, waste management, and lawn turf.

They also require a kitchen supplier, fireplaces, outdoor furniture, and accessories for design interiors and exteriors.

They also need traffic management, site security, van drivers, marquees for site support.

Anybody who would like to get involved in the new build for Adam and his family is urged to contact them via email or phone at diysoscork@gmail.com/0830139827.

