'Infrastructural improvements needed': Passage West housing plan concerns

At a local meeting yesterday, councillors cited inadequate infrastructure and a lack of connectivity as issues.
Plans are afoot for a large residential scheme in the Passage West area, which if given the go-ahead would see 171 homes developed. Image: East elevation (to public open space) Picture via www.monkstownshd.ie

John Bohane

COUNCILLORS in the Carrigaline MD have raised concerns about the proposed plans for a residential scheme in the Passage West area which, if green-lit, would see 171 new homes developed.

The strategic housing development (SHD), put forward by O’Brien & O’Flynn Unlimited Company, is proposing to construct 145 houses, 26 apartments, and a childcare facility at Lackaroe and Monkstown, Passage West.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said it all boiled down to infrastructure in the area.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said: “Everyone favours sustainable and well-planned housing developments. It is important we highlight the lack of adequate or safe road connectivity to the proposed development.”

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton echoed the sentiments of her two colleagues. “Everybody would love housing there. We need to see how it knits into the local infrastructure and right now it is not knitting.”

Senior planner Thomas Watt said the chief executive’s report will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the March 31 deadline, adding that the councillors’ views were well aligned with their own. “The scheme is deemed to be not perfect but quite a good scheme. There are a lot of constraints. The board appears to be on the same page as us with their concerns.”

