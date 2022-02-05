Plans in the pipeline for significant residential scheme in Passage West 

PLANS are in the pipeline for a significant residential scheme in the Passage West area, which, if given the go-ahead, would see 171 new homes developed.

The proposed development site of 6.77 hectares is located within the townlands of Lackaroe and Monkstown, to the west of Laurel and Carrigmahon Hill.

The site is located within a residential area of Monks-town, as designated by the Ballincollig Carrigaline Municipal District Local Area Plan 2017.

The lands are currently utilised for agricultural purposes.

In the past there have been a number of planning applications lodged seeking permission for development at the site, however, none have been greenlit.

The strategic housing development (SHD), put forward by O’Brien & O’Flynn Unlimited Company, had been at pre-application consultation stage with An Bord Pleanála — a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for an SHD.

It is understood a planning application is set to be lodged as An Bord Pleanála has stated there is “reasonable application basis” following the consultation stage.

Proposed development

O'Brien & O'Flynn Unlimited Company is proposing to construct 47 four-bed houses, 82 three-bed houses and 16 two-bed townhouses together with 26 apartments.

These apartments would be a mix of 23 one and two-bed units constructed in a three to four-storey block and three two-bed apartments in a three-storey block.

A crèche or other childcare facility also forms part of the proposal.

The scheme also includes the provision of landscaping and amenity areas and all associated infrastructure and services including vehicular and pedestrian access on to the L-2480-0 public road, improvements to the existing roadway and footpaths on the L-2480-0, including the relocation of an existing vehicular entrance serving Carrigmahon Lodge, and all associated ancillary development works such as parking, lighting and drainage.

Measures to address concerns raised over previously proposed schemes

In the planning and design statement, prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of O'Brien & O'Flynn Unlimited Company, it claims that the proposed development “will function as a natural extension to the town of Monkstown and Passage West by consolidating development in the area and ensuring the retention of a compact settlement”.

The planning and design statement outlines a number of measures that have been taken in a bid to address concerns raised about schemes proposed for the site in the past.

It states that the current scheme “has been designed to adequately respond to the site’s topography and surroundings”; that the proposal provides for “high quality, usable open spaces” and that a crèche has been included as part of the proposed development to provide a suitable childcare facility for residents.

Other measures taken to address concerns previously raised include that the proposed scheme “provides for generous separation distances between units to prevent overlooking” and that the proposal provides for “an improved and wider road network with public footpaths to connect the site along the L-2480 to the R610 Strand Road”.

Local Independent councilor Marcia D'Alton said in a post on social media that "big planning applications like this bring joy to some and worry to other" adding that "this one will, I am sure, be no different."

She added: "There have been three applications for development of this site in the past. None received planning permission. This new SHD application claims to resolve the issues that arose in the past. Time will tell."