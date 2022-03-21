Cork chapel to re-open after €1.2m refurbishment

The iconic Collegiate Chapel of Saint Finbarr - better known as the Honan Chapel at University College Cork - will re-open today following its €1.2m refurbishment works.

Consecrated in 1916, the Honan Chapel is considered a jewel in the crown of twentieth-century Irish art and architecture, with its collection including fine examples of the artworks of the Irish Revival, and Irish Arts and Crafts practice.

Declán of Ardmore, as depicted by Harry Clarke on one of the Honan Chapel’s famous stained-glass windows. Picture: Stephen Bean/UCC

As part of a major project, every aspect of the Honan Chapel was restored including the renowned eleven Harry Clarke windows, which have been storm-proofed.

The interior of the Chapel has been repainted, and all the pews have been restore, while exterior surrounds of the limestone Chapel have been entirely repaired, repointed and sealed, with drainage works, landscaping and the restoration of original items including the decorative metal gate to its main entrance, while the external lighting has been replaced with an upgraded system.

The mosaic floor with its intricate River of Life iconographic program has been repaired and sealed by dedicated craftsmanship.

The total cost of the renovations was €1.2 million. The money was sourced from private funding through a philanthropic campaign, with the project overseen by a Development Committee chaired by Michael O’Flynn.

Mr O'Flynn said the response to the call for support for the Chapel has been “phenomenal” adding, it “is testament to the regard and affection in which the Honan is held. On behalf of the development committee I wish to give our sincere thanks to the generous donors, as well as the architects, conservation experts, contractors and staff who made this happen."

Primarily a Catholic Chapel of worship in the Diocese of Cork and Ross for use by the staff, students and alumni of UCC, Fr Gerard Dunne, secretary of the Honan Trust, said the significant contribution women have made to the Chapel is often overlooked by visitors.

"The remainder of the windows in the Chapel are from the Sarah Purser studio, An Tur Gloine. Many of the Honan artefacts now in storage were the work of the Dun Emer Guild in Dublin and its founder Evelyn Gleeson. It is said that it was probably the first time in several hundred years that such items had been designed and woven in Ireland by Irish women for decoration of a church. It is wonderful that these works will endure in this special place of worship for years to come,” Fr Dunne said.

From left: Professor John O’Halloran, President UCC and Chair of the Honan Trust; Ms Nora Geary, Corporate Secretary UCC and Trustee of the Honan Chapel; Fr Ger Dunne , Dean of Honan Chapel and Micheal O’Flynn, Chair of the Honan Development Committee.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran said the entire University community is delighted to see the completion of the works.

"The Honan Chapel holds a special place in the hearts of our students and staff. I am delighted at the outcome of these works, which will preserve the Chapel’s place in the centre of our campus for generations to come, and I want to thank and commend all involved in this magnificent restoration.”

The completed renovations will be celebrated at a special mass today at 5.30pm.