Characters of Cork: ‘Life is what you make it’, says Everyman technician Seanie

“NO regrets, because life is too short” is the mantra of Everyman Theatre technician Seanie Spillane who has spent two decades working behind the scenes in the world of dramatic art and music, which he calls the love of his life.

“I’ve been working since I was 12 years of age.

“I worked all my life in loads of different jobs: I worked in a shoe factory making shoes, I worked as security on the door of nightclubs and late night chippers, I worked as a coalman delivering coal to homes in the wind and rain late at night and early in the morning, and when I started working in The Everyman, I fell in love with theatre.”

Seanie, who raised his two children, Eileen, aged 38, and Troy, aged 36, as a single father after his wife passed away at a young age, said he is driven by work.

“It gives me a purpose and a focus, I can’t stop. Even when I go on holidays, I get bored after a few days if I have nothing to do.”

As a father of two adult children, Seanie said one of the best things about his lifestyle is his freedom to come and go as he pleases.

“The hours at The Everyman are very flexible and it suits me. You might not be starting until 5pm or 6pm and the day is your own.”

On his days off, Seanie likes to work.

Seanie Spillane at the Everyman Palace Theatre, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“I help out at a maintenance company, doing a few jobs. It keeps me busy!”

NO REGRETS

Seanie said he has no regrets in life.

“I have no time for regrets, I’ve had a good life and I will die a happy man. Life is what you make it.”

Although he is very happy with his lot, he said he would have had great interest in taking up a trade when he was younger, but missed the opportunity.

“I dabbled in plumbing, carpentry, and electrics, I was very handy, but I never followed one of them and got trained. I think if I was to tell 21-year-old me anything, it would be to get a trade.”

Offering advice to anyone who wants to hear it, Seanie said the best tip he ever got was from his uncle years ago about saving money.

“Mind your pennies and the pounds will mind themselves — it’s very true, I’m always watching the pennies and it all adds up.”

A fan of social media, Seanie is an avid user of Facebook and thinks it is a great way to keep in touch with friends near and far.

The backstage technician also said communication in the modern world has taken a serious hit.

“Everyone is on phones or tablets, communication is gone,” he said.

“I think young people meet people in different ways now than when I was young, and it’s a bit more superficial, I don’t think they put as much into it.”

Seanie, aged 61, who has worked since he was a child, said he feels people are not taught how to survive life anymore.

“People are not taught to be tough, it’s all IT skills, there are no physical skills, people are gone soft.”

Working in the theatre, Seanie said one of the best things is you never know who you are going to meet.

“Theatre attracts all kinds and you meet some real characters here.”

Offering his insight into what makes a character, Seanie said it is a combination of being outgoing while putting someone at ease.

“It all depends on how you get on with others,” said Seanie, wisely.

A stalwart football fan, with a vested interest in Liverpool since his school days, Seanie said he enjoys watching matches and takes great pride in seeing his team doing well and Manchester United doing badly.

A life lesson that Seanie lives by is to appreciate every moment of every day.

“Take nothing for granted, life is for living,” said Seanie.