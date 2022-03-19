‘We’re just so happy to be up and running again’: East Cork hotel reopens after more than two years

A popular hotel in East Cork has reopened its doors after two and a half years of closure, much to the delight of staff and customers alike.

The Quality Hotel Youghal, which overlooks Redbarn Beach, reopened after the long absence on Wednesday.

“We opened and closed on one day in 2020. That was the 13th of March,” proprietor, Allen McEnery said.

“It’s two and a half years since we closed for the winter after the Halloween break in 2019.

“I’d say our hotel may probably have been closed the longest due to Covid-19,” he continued.

The East Cork resort which first opened in 2004, also offers self-catering stays, which Mr McEnery said were crucial for the business during the pandemic.

“We were fortunate to have our self-catering accommodation available for the past two summer seasons and that helped us to stay afloat.

“People felt safer having their own front door, rather than staying in a hotel – and the wide-open spaces of Redbarn Beach were ideal for a protected family break,” he said.

“However, folk missed the fun, the foodservice, and the social interaction of the hotel amenities.

“We are just so happy to be up and running again!”

During the closure period, the hotel took the opportunity to complete additional renovations in two more apartment blocks, as well as in the lobby.

The hotel said that while there will be some familiar faces, there are also many new team members welcoming guests to the Quality Hotel Youghal this season.

Among the new staff, the hotel has a new Head Chef, Valdemar Guerreiro, who hails from the Algarve.

The business also stated that there have been some exciting new developments since the hotel was last open, including the opening of the Boardwalk to Youghal and a new wood-fired sauna.