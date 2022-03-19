Cork and Youghal to pilot increase of multi-denominational schools

CORK and Youghal have been included as pilot areas aimed at potentially increasing the number of multi- denomination primary schools nationwide.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley said that arrangements are now being put in place in several towns and areas of cities that have no multi-denominational primary schools to identify potential schools and to engage with school authorities, school staff and the school communities with a view to agreeing on a transfer of patronage and change of ethos, where there is sufficient demand for this.

The eight pilot areas include Cork, Youghal, Athlone, Arklow, Dublin, Dundalk, Limerick and Galway.

“I am delighted to announce that arrangements have been agreed on a process to identify potential schools for a transfer of patronage and change of ethos, in a number of pilot areas,” Minister Foley said.

Deputy Foley said she acknowledged the ‘significant’ contribution the Catholic Church has and continues to make to the Irish education system.

“The Department and the Church recognise that there is a need for further progress in terms of visible and tangible change to provide more options of multi-denominational options to be provided for parents.

“I am delighted that agreement has been reached on a process which will support meaningful engagement with school communities in the pilot areas in order to provide more multi-denominational options where there is demand for this,” she added.

The Minister for Education said the pilot programme will help inform the process in other parts of the country.

“I thank the Irish Episcopal Conference Council for Education for their engagement in this regard and the relevant Bishops for their commitment to engage and co-operate fully with my Department in seeking to facilitate a more diverse school patronage in the pilot areas.”

The Department of Education and the Council for Education of the Irish Episcopal Conference (representing the Catholic patrons) have been engaging for some time in relation to progressing the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity Process.

As part of the pilot process, the Department of Education will make available a number of independent facilitators to work with the school patron as well as the relevant school authorities at a local level: to progress the reconfiguration pilot initiative; to assist in identifying potential school(s); and to engage with stakeholders including school authorities, school staff and the school community with a view to agreeing on a transfer of patronage and to a change of ethos, where there is sufficient demand for this among the relevant stakeholders.