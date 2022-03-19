Cork Councillors condemn Putin’s war in Ukraine

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher led a round of applause for the people of Ukraine at the end of a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday.

Mr Kelleher lauded the unity of elected members in the chamber following cross-party support for a motion proposed by Green Party councillor Oliver Moran and cosigned by numerous councillors.

The motion proposed that Cork City Council condemns the invasion of Ukraine “and stands with the people of Ukraine in their efforts to repel the invasion; as a City of Sanctuary, supports the non-violent and humanitarian efforts of the residents of Cork to assist the people of Ukraine in every way during this war; as a Nuclear Free Zone, condemns the threat of use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation in unequivocal terms; and shall forward this message to the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ireland.”

Green councillor Oliver Moran was applauded for his contribution on Monday evening, during which he strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have war in Europe, we have the threat of nuclear war, we have the threat of biological war and it’s because of an unprovoked invasion of a peaceful country by a dangerous autocrat,” he said.

“Our response has to be more than just thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine, it has to be practical,” he continued, saying solutions in terms of accommodation, provisions, and ways to help Ukrainian people integrate into life in Cork must be established quickly as thousands of refugees are entering Ireland.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde lauded the bravery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine amidst what she described as an “unjust, uncivil, depraved war” and “an egotistical war on behalf of an aggressor”.

“I want to say to the Ukrainian people, keep going, because their spirit is unbreakable,” she added.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent was also among the councillors to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In his contribution he also lauded the head of Cork Penny Dinners, Caitríona Twomey, and the volunteers who travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver vital aid.