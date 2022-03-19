Long weekend ‘shot in the arm’ for Cork hospitality

THE stars seemed to have aligned for a perfect St Patrick’s Day weekend for Cork’s hospitality sector.

That is according to some of the city’s publicans and hoteliers, whose businesses have benefited from a combination of Cheltenham Festival racing, the Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’ events, and the country’s first-ever double bank holiday to boost the usual festivities.

There has also been some help from mother nature.

“It’s been very positive,” said Joe Kennedy, Cork chairman of the Irish Hotels Federation and general manager of the Maldron Hotel in Shandon.

“The second bank holiday and that incentive that the Government gave us is actually exceptional. It really has worked. It’s given people the freedom to celebrate, and the weather has played its part as well. I was at the parade in the city on Thursday and in Douglas after, and there was such a sense of celebration.

“We would welcome the double bank holiday every year. I know it’s because of how it fell on the calendar, but the day after St Patrick’s Day really is an add-on.

“Between the match today and Chelthem then as well, it’s just such a celebratory mood, and it was so badly needed.”

A huge boost

Mr Kennedy said that the timing of the bank holidays, right before a weekend, has been a huge boost for occupancy rates, with people taking longer breaks away than usual.

“It mapped out really well because there are lots of tourists in the city for the weekend now as well,” said Mr Kennedy.

“Hotels are delighted with the people who have travelled not just from around Ireland, but from everywhere. There’s so many of them around, and we’re not used to it after the last few years.

“It’s so great seeing the buses, and occupancy has been brilliant.

“The weather really has helped as well because visitors are seeing Cork at its best and with everyone in such a celebratory mood.”

The Imperial Hotel, which welcomed a group of Massachusetts State Police officers from America this week in honour of St Patrick’s Day, is fully booked throughout the weekend.

“We had a fabulous day on Thursday. We closed just a few days before St Patrick’s Day in 2020, so it was special in many ways,” said hotel manager Bastien Peyraud.

“There were so many beautiful moments of people reuniting. We had our tourists back and a lot of local customers for the first time in a long time as well.

“Everyone was in such a great mood, it was like Jazz weekend all over again. It was so good to see Cork City waking up and with so many American tourists around. The double bank holiday was so good for everyone.”

'The most peaceful St Patrick's Day'

Publican Benny McCabe said that he would like to see the double March bank holiday implemented again in the future.Pic: Larry Cummins

Publican Benny McCabe, who runs several popular Cork pubs, including Crane Lane, The Oval, and Rising Sons Brewery, told The Echo that he too would like to see the double March bank holiday implemented again in the future.

“I think they should make it permanent when St Patrick’s Day is close to a weekend — it’s good for everybody,” said Mr McCabe.

“It was the biggest crowds, but also the most peaceful St Patrick’s Day I’ve encountered in 30 years. It was a credit to everybody. There was absolutely zero hassle. Everyone was in great form, and it was just incredible to see.

“It was almost like it was the first St Patrick’s Day ever. It was great to see the younger people out enjoying themselves as well. Despite sad events elsewhere, Cork is a nice place to be at the minute.”

'The busiest St Patrick's Day'

John O’Connor of An Spailpín Fánach also witnessed his pub’s biggest ever St Patrick’s Day this week, saying: “It’s been unbelievable. It was the busiest St Patrick’s Day I’ve ever had. I’ve never seen it like it.

“It was very busy, but there was no hassle on the day. It was just phenomenal.”

John O’Connor of An Spailpín Fánach also witnessed his pub’s biggest ever St Patrick’s Day this week.Picture Denis Minihane.

The celebrations had yet to cease on South Main St by yesterday evening either, with another busy two days expected at The Castle Inn pub.

“Last night was a small bit of a recovery night, but with the Six Nations today we’ll be back to it,” said owner and Vintners Federation of Ireland Cork chairperson Michael O’Donovan.

“And the Ireland U20s team is playing on Sunday, so there’s potential there as well. It’s great to see people coming back out.

“There were a lot of people in town early for the past two days and there were a lot of tourists around, especially British tourists. It was the first time in two years that we saw tourist numbers like that. It was brilliant.

“It’s given our industry such a shot in the arm after such a tough period.

“We weren’t sure what way the double bank holidays would go, but it’s turned out super and the weather has been on our side as well. Everyone is just in such a jovial mood.”