€65,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Cork town

As part of Operation Tara, Midleton Gardaí in Cork seized in excess of €60,000 of suspected cannabis herb following an operation on St Patrick's Day.

The seizure was made in the Rocklands area of Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, following a search by Gardaí attached to the Midleton District, with assistance from the District Drugs Unit.

An estimated €65,000 worth of cannabis herb, along with drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have yet been made. Investigations are ongoing.