Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 12:42

€65,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Cork town

No arrests have yet been made.
€65,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Cork town

As part of Operation Tara, Midleton Gardaí in Cork seized in excess of €60,000 of suspected cannabis herb following an operation on St Patrick's Day.

Echo reporter

As part of Operation Tara, Midleton Gardaí in Cork seized in excess of €60,000 of suspected cannabis herb following an operation on St Patrick's Day.

The seizure was made in the Rocklands area of Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, following a search by Gardaí attached to the Midleton District, with assistance from the District Drugs Unit.

An estimated €65,000 worth of cannabis herb, along with drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have yet been made. Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Motorist caught driving under the influence of drugs arrested by Gardaí in North Cork Motorist caught driving under the influence of drugs arrested by Gardaí in North Cork
Rehabilitation works to be carried out on five bridges in Cork city Rehabilitation works to be carried out on five bridges in Cork city
Dara Ó Briain says ‘Cork still looks like Cork’ after pandemic Dara Ó Briain says ‘Cork still looks like Cork’ after pandemic
cork crimecork garda
Taoiseach visit to the US

Covid casts its long shadow over Taoiseach's St Patrick's Day visit to US 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more