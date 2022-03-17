'It meant the world to me': Mother of Cork Little Blue Hero Cayden Dempsey on meeting Massachusetts State Police

Little Blue Hero Cayden Dempsey enjoyed a morning with the Massachusetts State Police at the Imperial Hotel ahead of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cork city on Thursday.

Cayden, who has a serious heart defect and has been through many surgeries during his lifetime, wore his honourary Garda uniform which was admired by the police force who were visiting Cork for St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking to the Echo, his mother Lynsey McCaul said she couldn’t put into words how special it was for Cayden and her other two kids Nathan and Reya-Hope to meet the police who she said were “amazing”.

Cayden Dempsey with members of the Massachusetts State Police, Lynn, Revere, Rowley and Ipswich Police Departments including members from Coral Springs Police Department Florida. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We spent the morning meeting them and they were fantastic, they were so nice to them.

"Cayden got his own hat from them and all and they got patches and badges and they were just amazing with the three kids.

We were there for over an hour and they were all about the kids and getting the pictures and it was just one of those things where you stand back and think it’s just amazing, it really really is.

“Cayden had his honourary Garda uniform on and they all thought that was beautiful. He was just taking it all in. His emotions, he doesn’t really show but you could see he was just looking at them and taking it all in and I could see how happy he was, it meant the world to me,” she said.

Cayden Dempsey with Garda Ollie Power, Roads Policing Unit Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Cayden, who has been a Little Blue Hero for two years, kept his uniform on upon return home to the Cobh parade where he also had pictures taken with local gardaí.

Ms McCaul said that being able to get back out and about to enjoy themselves meant so much after two years of the pandemic.

Cayden Dempsey with Sergeant Ken Runyan, Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts, also included are Cayden's family, dad, Aaron, sister, Reya, brother Nathan and mum, Lynsey. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We haven't had anything, we’ve been locked away literally for two years and we said we need to get out and do something and this was our first proper event since so it was amazing, they’re on a high all day.

“It’s great just to live life again and to make memories. That’s my thing, to make memories and we always do the best we can but today was just amazing overall,” she said.