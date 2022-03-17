Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 12:49

'An eyesore and a site of anti-social behaviour': Concerns about poor state of historic building

"The building itself is in derelict condition and appears to be eroding before the eyes of the thousands that pass it every day." 
Cllr Eolan Ryng and Deputy Thomas Gould at the Gate Lodge on Model Farm Road.

Breda Graham

A LOCAL councillor has raised concerns about the current state of the historic Gate Lodge building on Model Farm Road.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng and Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould have both received phone calls from constituents in relation to the structure, which lies derelict.

Back in 2017, a surprise decision to sell the 1860s-built structure was met with disappointment by a number of Cork city councillors after it was offered up for sale on the instructions of Cork City Council, with an asking price of €100,000.

The building was the former gate lodge of the Munster Institute, known locally as the Model Farm, which became the first dairy institute in Ireland or Britain to teach female students.

It had been in council ownership since 1984 and was used as a social housing unit up to November, 2004. While it is not a protected structure, it is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and has been formally declared derelict.

Speaking about the state the structure is currently in, Cllr Ryng described it as “an eyesore” and “a site of anti-social behaviour” in the area.

“Unfortunately, the famous building has become an eyesore and a site of anti-social behaviour. 

"The building itself is in derelict condition and appears to be eroding before the eyes of the thousands that pass it every day.

“Myself and Thomas have written to Cork City Council seeking a clean-up of the site and urging them to liaise with the current owners in order to secure the property. I also tabled a motion at Council on this issue.

“In addition, we are calling on the City Council and the owners to do everything in their power to bring this building back into use as soon as possible." 

Cllr Ryng said that the structure “has huge potential” to serve a modern purpose while retaining a crucial part of the city’s history and heritage.

Controversial rezoning amendment passed by Cork City Council despite warning of 'potential landslide' 

