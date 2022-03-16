Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 13:07

'She was so happy to get into school': Warm welcome from fellow pupils for Ukrainian girl

"All the students were delighted to welcome her to the class and school.”
'She was so happy to get into school': Warm welcome from fellow pupils for Ukrainian girl

A Ukrainian student received a warm welcome from her new classmates as she started in a Cork national school this week. Stock image. 

John Bohane

A Ukrainian student received a warm welcome from her new classmates as she started in a Cork national school this week.

Anastasiia arrived in Cork from Ukraine last week and started primary school in St Joseph’s Girls NS in Clonakilty on Monday.

School principal Darina Scally said that Anastasiia has settled in well with her classmates in fourth class.

“She is very enthusiastic, and she seems to be settling in so well,” she said.

“She was so happy to get into school and meet the other children. I had a good chat with her on her first day. She got a fantastic welcome from our fourth-class girls and from the teachers. All the students were delighted to welcome her to the class and school.”

Ms Scally said Anastasiia travelled to Ireland with her mother and they have been reunited with Anastasiia’s father.

“Anastasiia travelled over to Ireland from just outside Kyiv with her mother,” she said. “She told me how they came to Ireland via train and a plane. She is staying locally in Clonakilty. Her father was already here. She is relieved to be here now with her father. We will be there to support her and make sure she settles in.”

Ms Scally said Anastasiia will benefit from specialised English teaching lessons.

“We are very lucky that there is another Ukrainian girl already in the class who has been with us for many years,” she said.

“We have got a teacher in the school specifically for children who do not have English as a first language. She is working with her on a one-to-one basis.”

More in this section

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1 Licence application for major concert series in Musgrave Park this summer 
Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k
Dublin Taxi Man twice told Cork taxi drivers he would get money from his home but failed to return 
ukrainecork schoolswest cork
<p>Chic featuring Nile Rodgers with Bass player Jerry Barnes performing in Live At The Marquee in 2018. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

American music legend announces June Marquee show 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more