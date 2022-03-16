'She was so happy to get into school': Warm welcome from fellow pupils for Ukrainian girl

A Ukrainian student received a warm welcome from her new classmates as she started in a Cork national school this week.

Anastasiia arrived in Cork from Ukraine last week and started primary school in St Joseph’s Girls NS in Clonakilty on Monday.

School principal Darina Scally said that Anastasiia has settled in well with her classmates in fourth class.

“She is very enthusiastic, and she seems to be settling in so well,” she said.

“She was so happy to get into school and meet the other children. I had a good chat with her on her first day. She got a fantastic welcome from our fourth-class girls and from the teachers. All the students were delighted to welcome her to the class and school.”

Ms Scally said Anastasiia travelled to Ireland with her mother and they have been reunited with Anastasiia’s father.

“Anastasiia travelled over to Ireland from just outside Kyiv with her mother,” she said. “She told me how they came to Ireland via train and a plane. She is staying locally in Clonakilty. Her father was already here. She is relieved to be here now with her father. We will be there to support her and make sure she settles in.”

Ms Scally said Anastasiia will benefit from specialised English teaching lessons.

“We are very lucky that there is another Ukrainian girl already in the class who has been with us for many years,” she said.

“We have got a teacher in the school specifically for children who do not have English as a first language. She is working with her on a one-to-one basis.”