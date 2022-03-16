Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Plans for almost 200 apartments in Blackpool rejected 

The proposed build-to-rent scheme of 191 apartments, overlooking the N20 in Blackpool, had attracted objections from local residents and heritage and community groups, as well as criticisms and observations from State agencies.
Plans for almost 200 apartments in Blackpool rejected 

An image of the proposed development at Distillery Quarter, Blackpool. 

Amy Nolan

PLANS for almost 200 build-to-rent apartments across three parcels of land in Blackpool have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed Distillery Quarter development by Eichsfeld Limited would have seen the conversion of Hewitt’s Mill, a 230-year-old former distillery, into apartments, in addition to the building of two apartment blocks to the west of the Revenue Commissioner’s offices on Assumption Road and the construction of a single apartment block at Shandon Villa, Pope’s Hill Road, if the strategic housing development (SHD) had been granted planning permission.

The proposed build-to-rent scheme of 191 apartments, overlooking the N20 in Blackpool, had attracted objections from local residents and heritage and community groups, as well as criticisms and observations from State agencies.

In making its decision, the planning board said it considered that the development as proposed “results in a poor design concept that is substandard in its form and layout due to the lack of sufficient high-quality, appropriately landscaped, usable open spaces, which are available for a mix of active and passive uses”.

As a result, the board said it considered that the proposed development represented over-development of the site and “would lead to conditions injurious to the residential amenities of future occupants” and would contravene the city development plan.

In relation to the redevelopment of the Hewitt’s Mill building and works proposed to its western elevation, the board was not satisfied from the information submitted that the works would not have an adverse impact on the historic character and architectural quality of the building through the removal of historic fabric and other proposed alterations.

The board order also stated that insufficient information had been submitted to indicate the retention of certain structures.

An Bord Pleanála also said that inadequate information had been submitted regarding the sustainable urban drainage system strategy, in addition to storm water drainage and flood risk.

Speaking to The Echo following the decision, Sinn Féin councillor for the city’s north-west ward Mick Nugent said there were some concerns locally about the proposed development.

“I know there were concerns in the local community in Blackpool with people thinking would it bring anything to the area,” Mr Nugent said.

“There were concerns as well, which I know the city council had expressed, surrounding heritage concerns.”

He said Sinn Féin had concerns generally about the build-to-rent model.

“Obviously, we have a housing crisis and that needs to be solved but you have to bear in mind what works in terms of communities and what works in terms of housing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Socialist TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry said he was pleased with the planning board’s decision as he feared the development could have “driven prices up” in the area if it had been given the go-ahead.

He added that more social and affordable housing is needed.

Read More

Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork

More in this section

Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork
Convoy departs from Cork City Hall with five artic trailers full of aid for Ukraine Convoy departs from Cork City Hall with five artic trailers full of aid for Ukraine
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 25, 2022 Self-schedule Covid vaccination appointments available in Cork this week
planningcork city centrenorthside
County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 

County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more