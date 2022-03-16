Plans for almost 200 apartments in Blackpool rejected 

PLANS for almost 200 build-to-rent apartments across three parcels of land in Blackpool have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed Distillery Quarter development by Eichsfeld Limited would have seen the conversion of Hewitt’s Mill, a 230-year-old former distillery, into apartments, in addition to the building of two apartment blocks to the west of the Revenue Commissioner’s offices on Assumption Road and the construction of a single apartment block at Shandon Villa, Pope’s Hill Road, if the strategic housing development (SHD) had been granted planning permission.

The proposed build-to-rent scheme of 191 apartments, overlooking the N20 in Blackpool, had attracted objections from local residents and heritage and community groups, as well as criticisms and observations from State agencies.

In making its decision, the planning board said it considered that the development as proposed “results in a poor design concept that is substandard in its form and layout due to the lack of sufficient high-quality, appropriately landscaped, usable open spaces, which are available for a mix of active and passive uses”.

As a result, the board said it considered that the proposed development represented over-development of the site and “would lead to conditions injurious to the residential amenities of future occupants” and would contravene the city development plan.

In relation to the redevelopment of the Hewitt’s Mill building and works proposed to its western elevation, the board was not satisfied from the information submitted that the works would not have an adverse impact on the historic character and architectural quality of the building through the removal of historic fabric and other proposed alterations.

The board order also stated that insufficient information had been submitted to indicate the retention of certain structures.

An Bord Pleanála also said that inadequate information had been submitted regarding the sustainable urban drainage system strategy, in addition to storm water drainage and flood risk.

Speaking to The Echo following the decision, Sinn Féin councillor for the city’s north-west ward Mick Nugent said there were some concerns locally about the proposed development.

“I know there were concerns in the local community in Blackpool with people thinking would it bring anything to the area,” Mr Nugent said.

“There were concerns as well, which I know the city council had expressed, surrounding heritage concerns.”

He said Sinn Féin had concerns generally about the build-to-rent model.

“Obviously, we have a housing crisis and that needs to be solved but you have to bear in mind what works in terms of communities and what works in terms of housing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Socialist TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry said he was pleased with the planning board’s decision as he feared the development could have “driven prices up” in the area if it had been given the go-ahead.

He added that more social and affordable housing is needed.