Cork’s Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme set to go for Ministerial approval later this year

CORK’S Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) is set to go to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for approval later this year, Cork City Council has confirmed.

Following a question submitted ahead of this week's full council meeting by Cllr Mick Finn, the council said that the scheme, which is being progressed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in conjunction with Cork City and County Councils, is currently at detailed design stage and it is expected that it will be submitted for confirmation to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in Q3 of this year.

Lee Fields - After LLFRS: A newly created berm will encourage greater biodiversity and stop the flooding of the Carrigrohane Road

Gerry O'Beirne, the city council's director of infrastructure development, stated that after the scheme is confirmed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, “contractor procurement will be undertaken and the works progressed over a number of contracts with an anticipated construction period of five to six years”.

Independent Cllr Mick Finn had sought an update on the scheme - the largest flood relief investment project ever proposed in Ireland - in light of calls to repair crumbling quay walls near French’s Quay and questions about the status of proposals for a boardwalk from Parliament Bridge to South Gate Bridge.

Grand Parade - After LLFRS: On the Grand Parade side, retractable flood defences will be built into the adjusted board walk and will not affect the view of the river

Mr O’Beirne said that a boardwalk from Parliament Bridge to South Gate Bridge “is part of a longstanding objective of Cork City Council to create a continuous public walkway along the south quays” and that the LLFRS design “has taken account of the proposal for a boardwalk and the flood defence works will be capable of adaptation to incorporate this development once it proceeds”.

Separately, he said that Cork City Council is in the process of developing tender documentation for the repair of 150m length of quay wall from South Gate Bridge to Clarke’s Bridge as part of the Beamish and Crawford Quarter public realm works.

“It is anticipated that this will commence on site in Q3 2022.

“In advance of this, Cork City Council intends to undertake temporary quay wall stabilisation works at the location of partial collapse at French’s Quay,” he continued.