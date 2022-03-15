Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 12:04

'Mindless vandals' target Regional Park

Mr Butler said it was very frustrating to see the good work of the council tampered with in this way.
'Mindless vandals' target Regional Park

New Cast Iron seats installed in Ballincollig Regional Park.

Roisin Burke

“MINDLESS vandalism” is how Ballincollig Tidy Town’s chairperson Tom Butler has described the most recent defacement of the amenities of the Regional Park.

One of the new metal benches was set alight, damaging the paint covering it.

Mr Butler said it was very frustrating to see the good work of the council tampered with in this way.

The BTT chairperson said the local authority were very proactive with the park and it must be soul-destroying for them to see the work they are doing undone. 

“They never say it, but it has to be frustrating.”

Mr Butler outlined that a lot of the work at the park is for the next generation and young people should appreciate the work improving the environment.

Read More

Preferred route for M20 to be confirmed this month

More in this section

Cork’s Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme set to go for Ministerial approval later this year Cork’s Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme set to go for Ministerial approval later this year
Watch: Cork gears up for St Patrick's Day parade Watch: Cork gears up for St Patrick's Day parade
Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area  'She will be a great asset to this council going forward': New councillor joins Cork County Council
ballincolligcork crime
<p>Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan are the current Irish frontrunners to become the next 007, according to a UK bookmakers.</p>

Cillian Murphy would have to beat the odds to become the next Bond

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more