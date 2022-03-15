'Mindless vandals' target Regional Park

“MINDLESS vandalism” is how Ballincollig Tidy Town’s chairperson Tom Butler has described the most recent defacement of the amenities of the Regional Park.

One of the new metal benches was set alight, damaging the paint covering it.

Mr Butler said it was very frustrating to see the good work of the council tampered with in this way.

The BTT chairperson said the local authority were very proactive with the park and it must be soul-destroying for them to see the work they are doing undone.

“They never say it, but it has to be frustrating.”

Mr Butler outlined that a lot of the work at the park is for the next generation and young people should appreciate the work improving the environment.