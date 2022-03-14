Cork students invited to attend STEM South West Expo 2022

STEM South West is calling on students to attend its third annual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics exhibition in Cork.

The STEM South West Expo 2022 was launched this week by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and will take place on April 6.

The virtual exhibition aims to inform young learners about career opportunities in the STEM field and is free to all students.

“This year’s event is more relevant than ever. As we emerge from a global pandemic, Ireland is making great headway in increasing employment figures, however, our skills shortage is emerging as a real barrier to the growth and development of our economy," Mr Martin said.

"We must start thinking long term. We must let the teenagers of today know how much we will need their knowledge and talent in the years to come. But first, we must show them just how rewarding and exciting a career in our industry can be for them – and the endless possibilities that lie ahead should they choose to study anything in this field.

"Regardless of your passion and interests having a foothold in a STEM subject is surely going to advance your chances of success in the working world”.

According to industry leaders, Ireland needs at least 20% of its 916,000 school students to consider a career in STEM if the country is to maintain its trajectory as a foremost location for the technology industry.

Organisers of the STEM South West Expo said that 9 in 10 students who had attended their previous events said that they would now be more likely to choose a career in the field.

Shane Ruddle Gilead Sciences, Sarah O'Sullivan St.Angelas Secondary, Aimee Hickson Mahony St Aloysius College and Marguerite O Sullivan Chair STEM Southwest Pictured at the launch of the 3rd annual STEM South West Expo 2022. Photos By Gerard McCarthy.

Some of the country’s largest employers will feature at this year's event, including Johnson & Johnson, DePuy Synthes, Gilead Sciences, Plas Engineering, MTU, UCC, PM Group, PepsiCo, Astellas and more.

"The level of engagement from key industry figures demonstrates just how important this event is," said Marguerite O Sullivan, Chairperson of STEM South West.

"Those who work in the industry and have a passion for their work wish to relay this passion to those coming up the ranks behind them. We want to ensure that STEM industries in the South West continue to shine and prosper for the good of the region, the country and the world."

For more information see www.stemsouthwest.ie