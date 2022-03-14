Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 12:35

Taoiseach travels to US to meet Joe Biden

He will meet US President Joe Biden as part of his four-day trip
Taoiseach travels to US to meet Joe Biden

It will be the first time the Fianna Fáil leader has met Mr Biden at the White House after last year’s celebrations were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cate McCurry, PA

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is travelling to Washington DC on Monday for a series of engagements to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He will meet US President Joe Biden as part of his four-day trip.

It will be the first time the Fianna Fáil leader has met Mr Biden at the White House after last year’s celebrations were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow, Mr Martin will take part in a cultural programme, which includes lunch for Congressman Richie Neal, a ceremony in honour of former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception, and a special performance of Riverdance.

On Wednesday he will carry out a series of economic engagements, including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds’ 30th National Gala.

On Thursday, there will be a programme of events at the White House and Capitol Hill, including a breakfast hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill, a bilateral between the Taoiseach and President Biden, as well as the traditional Shamrock Ceremony and Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.

In meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two men will reaffirm the “close and historic partnership” between the United States and Ireland and the “extraordinary bonds between our people”.

“They will discuss their countries’ contributions to the international effort to support the people of Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified war,” Ms Psaki added.

“They will also talk about a range of global issues and shared priorities, including combating the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, strengthening global health security, tackling the climate crisis, and working together on the United Nations Security Council.

“In addition, they will discuss their continued support for the Good Friday Agreement (also known as the Belfast Agreement).

“Vice President Kamala Harris will host the Taoiseach for a breakfast at the Naval Observatory on March 17.” Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions User Guide

More in this section

Annual campaign to help Cork dispose of old medicines underway Annual campaign to help Cork dispose of old medicines underway
Law and justice concept Man charged in connection with €56k heroin seizure to apply for bail
Two Cork punters cash in at the bookies: One beats 40,000/1 odds Two Cork punters cash in at the bookies: One beats 40,000/1 odds
#st patricks day
<p>Sarah O'Sullivan St.Angelas Secondary, Elaine O'Donnell Gilead Sciences, Aimee Hickson Mahony St Aloysius College and Marguerite O Sullivan Chair STEM Southwest Pictured at the launch of the 3rd annual STEM South West Expo 2022. Photos By Gerard McCarthy.</p>

Cork students invited to attend STEM South West Expo 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more