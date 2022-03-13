Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 08:45

Cork Chamber welcomes major office project but says need for housing remains

Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan said: “It is very positive to see this significant €100m development progress through planning."
Cork Chamber welcomes major office project but says need for housing remains

ork Chamber President Paula Cogan said: “It is very positive to see this significant €100m development progress through planning. The ever-present demand for office space in Cork is a sign of a strong and competitive economic environment despite the numerous global challenges of recent and current times.”

Roisin Burke

Cork Chamber has given a warm welcome to the approved planning permission for a 16-storey office block overlooking the Lee in Cork city centre, to be built on the site of the The Sextant and Carey Tool Hire.

However, the Chamber president warned there is also a need for affordable housing in the in the city. 

The original planning application for the site, filed by the JCD Group, was a Strategic Housing Development application (SHD) for a €125m 25-storey ‘build-to-rent’ apartment tower with 200 apartments.

However, the group later said it was not financially viable to go through with the original plan and have now been granted planning permission for what will be the city's tallest office block.

Mrs Cogan said the progress should act as an accelerant to the other projects ongoing in the area.
Mrs Cogan said the progress should act as an accelerant to the other projects ongoing in the area.

“It is very positive to see this significant €100m development progress through planning," Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan said. 

"The ever-present demand for office space in Cork is a sign of a strong and competitive economic environment despite the numerous global challenges of recent and current times.” 

Mrs Cogan said the progress should act as an accelerant to the other projects ongoing in the area.

“It is also essential that the URDF, and initiatives such as Croí Cónaithe now deliver for the docklands and wider urban area to ensure that essential apartments and residential infill are wholly part of the evolving urban fabric.

Also a need for housing 

The Cork Chamber president reiterated the organisation’s stance on the need for housing and affordable housing.

“Cork Chamber and the CIF, published a report last year with KPMG Future Analytics warning that Government policy must support apartment viability and affordability. 

"The current Government initiatives must prove their worth by delivering.” 

The developers have said they will now begin the detailed design and tendering process.

The project is being designed by Henry J Lyons Architects and London-based Richard Coleman of City designer.

Read More

Mixed reaction to 16-storey office block on Sextant site

More in this section

Poland Russia Ukraine War 'You see kids arriving, so many of them orphans': Cork convoy shaken by scenes at border 
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Taoiseach: Growing view in Northern Ireland that Brexit protocol is working 
Weekend wind and rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for Cork Weekend wind and rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for Cork
Cork convoy told they have saved 'many lives' as aid safely delivered across Ukraine border 

Cork convoy told they have saved 'many lives' as aid safely delivered across Ukraine border 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more