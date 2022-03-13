Cork Chamber welcomes major office project but says need for housing remains

Cork Chamber has given a warm welcome to the approved planning permission for a 16-storey office block overlooking the Lee in Cork city centre, to be built on the site of the The Sextant and Carey Tool Hire.

However, the Chamber president warned there is also a need for affordable housing in the in the city.

The original planning application for the site, filed by the JCD Group, was a Strategic Housing Development application (SHD) for a €125m 25-storey ‘build-to-rent’ apartment tower with 200 apartments.

However, the group later said it was not financially viable to go through with the original plan and have now been granted planning permission for what will be the city's tallest office block.

Mrs Cogan said the progress should act as an accelerant to the other projects ongoing in the area.

“It is very positive to see this significant €100m development progress through planning," Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan said.

"The ever-present demand for office space in Cork is a sign of a strong and competitive economic environment despite the numerous global challenges of recent and current times.”

“It is also essential that the URDF, and initiatives such as Croí Cónaithe now deliver for the docklands and wider urban area to ensure that essential apartments and residential infill are wholly part of the evolving urban fabric.

Also a need for housing

The Cork Chamber president reiterated the organisation’s stance on the need for housing and affordable housing.

“Cork Chamber and the CIF, published a report last year with KPMG Future Analytics warning that Government policy must support apartment viability and affordability.

"The current Government initiatives must prove their worth by delivering.”

The developers have said they will now begin the detailed design and tendering process.

The project is being designed by Henry J Lyons Architects and London-based Richard Coleman of City designer.