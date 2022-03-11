Mixed reaction to 16-storey office block on Sextant site

THERE has been a mixed reaction to the approved planning permission for a 16-storey office block overlooking the Lee in Cork city centre, to be built on the site of the former pub the Sextant.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said he was “upset” by the decision and wants the original planning application to be revisited, while Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said it was a “good day for Cork”.

The original planning application for the site, filed by the JCD Group, was a strategic housing development application (SHD) for a €125m 25-storey ‘build-to-rent’ apartment tower with 200 apartments.

However, following the demolition of the building in August 2020, which was listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, the group said it was not financially viable to go through with the original plan.

JCD Group welcomed the granting of planning permission for the €100m office scheme.

The plans include a new public plaza and the renovation and refurbishment of the ticket office and railway terminus building at the junction of Albert Quay and Albert St.

A spokesperson for JCD Group said, “We welcome the news that this development has been granted planning permission by Cork City Council. We are looking forward to starting work on the €100m project, which will bring both investment and jobs to Cork city centre and continue the current momentum in the city’s Docklands.

“This is a key project on a pivotal site which encompasses best-in-class office space, significant investment in a new bar and restaurant in the protected former railway terminus building, the renovation of the historic protected ticketing office and the delivery of a new public plaza.”

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said he was still disappointed about the Sextant pub being knocked.

“The story of The Sextant is a sad one. I wonder did it have to be knocked, that will always be a question for me,” he said.

Mr Cahill said he thought it was great to see the site being put to use and the worst thing was for the location to be left in limbo.

“I think it is a good thing, it would be worse if the site was left in limbo, it’s a positive for the city and there will be a lot of office blocks in the one place together which makes it almost a business district.”

Mr McCarthy said he was delighted to see the protected structures revamped as part of the project and said he would be calling for them to be made into as much a focal point as possible.

The developer said they will now begin the detailed design and tendering process.

The project is being designed by Henry J Lyons architects and London-based Richard Coleman of City designer.

The new building will be in between Navigation Square and Albert Quay.

Mr Cahill said with the ongoing discussions for the City Development Plan, in which they hoped to increase scope and opportunity for housing, the move was good for Cork.

Mr Boyle said he will be asking that the whole application be reviewed.

Mr Boyle also said in line with current trends and the growing popularity of work from home, he did not think there was a need for this amount of new office space in the city.

“We already have a 17% vacancy rate in the city for office space, I think that could be put to use if needed.”