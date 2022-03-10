Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 09:15

Works to upgrade public realm around Cork's events centre to commence this autumn 

The city council says the overall construction programme is expected to be about 18 months duration.
Looking towards the site of the Events Centre off South Main Street, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has said works to upgrade the public realm around the site of the Events Centre are scheduled to begin in the autumn. The Beamish & Crawford Scheme, the details of which were announced last summer, is at detailed design stage with Cork City Council informing The Echo that the construction contract is scheduled to go to tender in the summer with construction works to start in the autumn.

Under the scheme, South Main Street will be transformed through the creation of a large- scale public space opening up the historic Counting House on the Beamish and Crawford site and creating new walking and cycling opportunities around the area.

The revitalisation will be further enhanced by a greening strategy with street trees lining footpaths and roadways with low-level planting beds and a variety of planters bringing colour and vibrancy to the area.

Complementary public realm improvements are also set to be made to: Tobin Street; Tuckey Street; South Gate Bridge; Keyser’s Hill; Proby’s Quay; French’s Quay; Crosses Green; Clarke’s Bridge; and Wandesford Quay.

Last month it was announced that construction on Cork’s long-awaited Events Centre is set to get underway towards the end of the year.

The council also has plans to regenerate Bishop Lucey Park and to develop a modern public library on Grand Parade.

The council said the preliminary business case for the new library “will consider options for development, the financial assessment and the optimum design for the library”.

