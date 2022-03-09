Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:46

Covid-19: New figures show volume of cases of virus being reported in Cork

The latest figures come amid a recent rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations.
According to figures from the HSE’s Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland report, 4,249 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the county in the two weeks to March 7.

Mary Corcoran

New figures show that more than 4,200 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 alone have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

Of these, 1,462 cases were reported in people aged from 25 to 44 with 1,275 cases reported in people aged from 45 to 64.

528 cases were in people aged 65 and older. 

Some 614 cases were reported in children aged 0 to 14 with 370 cases among those aged from 15 to 24.

Nationally, 47,179 cases were reported in the same period.

The volume of cases is however likely to be much higher as the HSE report does not include figures relating to people who have tested positive for the virus on an antigen test.

The HSE report also details the number of Covid-19 deaths being reported.

It shows 38 Covid-19 deaths were notified nationally in the 14 days to March 7 including 3 deaths in Cork.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 568 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork.

The latest figures come amid a recent rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations.

At 8pm on Tuesday night, there were 777 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals including 55 people at Cork hospitals.

The previous week, there were 610 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 35 people in Cork.

cork health
