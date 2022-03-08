Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 12:02

Emergency Department at CUH 'exceptionally busy' 

Patients have been urged to explore alternative options available to them as CUH's Emergency Department "exceptionally busy".
Due to the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, management at CUH have said that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) management have urged people to “explore all other options” before attending the Emergency Department (ED).

The ED at the hospital has been “exceptionally busy” over the last number of days.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission In a statement, management highlighted that patient care is “paramount in CUH” and that the situation is being treated as a priority by management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/SouthDoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

Other options available to patients requiring care are the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher on 021 4926900; the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital on 027 50133; and the Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital on 022 58506.

Hospital management also acknowledged the “hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time”.

