Taoiseach helps celebrate International Women’s Day

NETWORK Ireland Cork celebrated International Women’s Day with some special visitors at the weekend.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil) and Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune joined members of the branch for a walk along Cork’s Marina on Sunday to mark the annual International Women’s Day celebration, which is taking place today.

Other elected representatives from Cork were also invited to join.

Ms Clune said that she was delighted to hear about the experiences of female members of the branch on the day, including their experiences in business and the workplace.

Network Cork has the largest membership base of any Network Ireland branch in the country, bringing together female entrepreneurs, employees, multinational organisation and non-profit workers, and representatives from the arts and public sector.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin walking on the marina in Cork City with President of Network Ireland Noreen McKenzie and President of Network Cork Maria Desmond to celebrate International Women's Day. Photo Darragh Kane

“International Women’s Day is a time to focus on women and girls and the roles they play in our society,” said Ms Clune.

“We have made many advances and changes to support women in the workplace and in business. We need to continue with this progress and build on the very valuable contribution women make to our society and our economy.”

The walk was originally planned for members to share news of their careers or businesses in an informal setting. However, organisers said that the main talking point was the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Taoiseach Michaeál Martin said:

“Although Network Cork members were happy to speak about how their businesses or careers survived or thrived during the pandemic, the number one issue of conversation was the war in Ukraine as they reflected on their peers in business over there and the extremely difficult challenges they face and the crisis facing the entire country”.

Network Cork president Maria Desmond thanked everyone who came to support the event.

“I’m proud that our membership reflects the diversity of Cork,” said Ms Desmond.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin walking on the marina in Cork City with Deirdre Clune TD, President of Network Cork Maria Desmond and President of Network Ireland Noreen McKenzie and members of Network Cork to celebrate International Women's Day. Photo Darragh Kane

“The branch is really grateful that An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and MEP Deirdre Clune took the time to walk with us and celebrate and help forge the positive visibility of women”.

Network Ireland president Noreen McKenzie added: “I hope that our International Women’s Day events will inspire all our members’ belief in themselves and what they can achieve.”