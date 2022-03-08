Renewed calls for Cork mental health facility to stay open

Renewed appeals to the HSE to reconsider its decision to close the Owenacurra mental health facility in East Cork have been made after members of the Oireachtas Health Committee met with residents and their families yesterday.

The delegation included Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan and Independent Senator Frances Black, who also visited St Stephen's Hospital in Glanmire, where one of the residents of the Owenacurra Centre has been transferred.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Black said meeting Owenacurra residents and their families was “very emotional”.

“It was clear that the service has been home to the residents and that it is devastating for them to be moved.

“Myself and the other members of the delegation met with management and appealed to them to rethink this closure,” she added.

Locals, family members and politicians in East Cork have been actively campaigning for the retention of the Owenacurra Centre since last June after the HSE said it had to close the facility, as it was “not fit for purpose”.

Neasa Hourigan told The Echo of the “emotional toll” this decision has taken on residents.

“One man said I’m born and raised in Midleton, this is my homeland, and he burst into tears. He just cannot understand why he’s going to be moved,” she said.

“Then we went to meet the families of the residents.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe how angry and how stressed they are about the whole thing,” she continued.

Ms Hourigan, who has worked as an architect and lectured on the subject, expressed her view that construction work could be done on a phased approach to upgrade the centre.

“It’s just so frustrating that they’ve made this decision and they’re not open to negotiation on it.”