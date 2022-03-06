'They are proud of their fundraising efforts': Ballyphehane pupils support Cork Simon Community

STUDENTS from Gaelscoil Teaghlaigh Naofa in Ballyphehane have presented a cheque to the Cork Simon Community after their students participated in a fundraiser for the local charity.

Students from all classes in the primary school participated in a fun run held in December. Each student donated €2 and the €384 raised was presented to Jeppe Rasmussen. a representative from the Cork Simon Community.

Senior infants teacher Síle Ní Dhonaile said the student council in the school helped to organise the fundraising event.

“We have a student council which comprises of students from each class," she said.

"The student council do their best to make a difference around the school. It is a great experience for them, and they helped to organise it.

"They are proud of their fundraising efforts and making a good contribution to a great charity."

The mixed Gaelscoil, which is based on the Tory Top Road, hold an annual event to raise funds for local charities. They held this year’s event in pods due to the Covid restrictions.

“We normally do an annual fun run, but this year because the whole school couldn’t do it together due to Covid we did it in pods.

"There is a great community in Ballyphehane.”

The school chose the Cork Simon Community as they have a strong relationship with the charity organisation. Ms Ní Dhonaile said the work they do really ‘resonates’ with their pupils.

“They do great work in the community. Cork Simon have held a good few talks with our students over the years and I think they have resonated with the pupils as well.

“The student council presented the cheque to the representative from Cork Simon Jeppe Rasmussen. The money is going to a great cause and every euro helps,” she added.