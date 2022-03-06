Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 08:39

'They are proud of their fundraising efforts': Ballyphehane pupils support Cork Simon Community

Students from all classes in the primary school participated in a fun run to raise money. 
'They are proud of their fundraising efforts': Ballyphehane pupils support Cork Simon Community

STUDENTS from Gaelscoil Teaghlaigh Naofa in Ballyphehane recently presented a cheque to the Cork Simon Community after their students participated in a fundraiser.

John Bohane

STUDENTS from Gaelscoil Teaghlaigh Naofa in Ballyphehane have presented a cheque to the Cork Simon Community after their students participated in a fundraiser for the local charity.

Students from all classes in the primary school participated in a fun run held in December. Each student donated €2 and the €384 raised was presented to Jeppe Rasmussen. a representative from the Cork Simon Community.

Senior infants teacher Síle Ní Dhonaile said the student council in the school helped to organise the fundraising event.

 “We have a student council which comprises of students from each class," she said. 

"The student council do their best to make a difference around the school. It is a great experience for them, and they helped to organise it. 

"They are proud of their fundraising efforts and making a good contribution to a great charity." 

The mixed Gaelscoil, which is based on the Tory Top Road, hold an annual event to raise funds for local charities. They held this year’s event in pods due to the Covid restrictions. 

“We normally do an annual fun run, but this year because the whole school couldn’t do it together due to Covid we did it in pods. 

"There is a great community in Ballyphehane.” 

The school chose the Cork Simon Community as they have a strong relationship with the charity organisation. Ms Ní Dhonaile said the work they do really ‘resonates’ with their pupils. 

“They do great work in the community. Cork Simon have held a good few talks with our students over the years and I think they have resonated with the pupils as well.

“The student council presented the cheque to the representative from Cork Simon Jeppe Rasmussen. The money is going to a great cause and every euro helps,” she added.

More in this section

Tesco half-year results Woman charged with stealing almost €20k in cash from Tesco in Cork 
Details Of EURO Banknotes Man accused of trying to withdraw €3k from another man's account in Wilton 
Elderly winter stock 'Very significant issue facing the country': Fears of steep rise in cost of living
charity
Cork city fire crews rescue person from river

'Total decontamination of three people on scene': How Cork fire service dealt with suspected acid attack  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more