Man arrested after three people injured in Cork city acid attack 

A man has been arrested following an acid attack carried out in Cork city.

The incident happened at Connolly Road in Ballyphehane on the south side of the city when a man forced his way into a house. Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8.20pm that evening.

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were removed to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man also in his 30s, received treatment for his injuries at the scene.

They were treated at the scene in a decontamination unit operated by Cork City Fire Service before being transferred to hospital.

The scene remains preserved and scenes of crime officers will conduct an examination later this morning.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, shortly after midnight on March 5. He is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

