A PERSON has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a home in Cork City.

Gardaí and fire services are currently at the scene, which they were first alerted to at 8:40pm.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a residence on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane, Co Cork," Gardaí said.

"One male has been taken to hospital with serious but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries."

Investigations are ongoing.