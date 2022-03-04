Man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill man at Cork pub is remanded in custody

A 49-year-old man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill a man at Weatherspoon’s in Cork city over the Christmas period was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Adrian Henry of Cork Simon Community is to appeal the refusal of bail in his case to the High Court, solicitor Frank Buttimer said.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy charged the 49-year-old with threatening to kill a man on December 28 last at the Weatherspoon’s outlet, The Linen Weaver on Paul Street, Cork.

Adrian Henry is also charged with producing a steak knife capable of inflicting a serious injury.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “The investigation has been completed. The state is seeking a two-week adjournment."

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “We will have to accept a two-week adjournment.”

The solicitor said the accused was appealing for bail at the High Court and that this matter was pending.

Directions have not yet been given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for a further two weeks.

Judge Kelleher told the accused that if he got bail he must turn up in person at Cork District Court.