Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 20:59

Man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill man at Cork pub is remanded in custody

The accused is to appeal the refusal of bail in his case to the High Court. 
Man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill man at Cork pub is remanded in custody

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy charged the 49-year-old with threatening to kill a man on December 28 last at the Weatherspoon’s outlet, The Linen Weaver on Paul Street, Cork. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A 49-year-old man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill a man at Weatherspoon’s in Cork city over the Christmas period was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Adrian Henry of Cork Simon Community is to appeal the refusal of bail in his case to the High Court, solicitor Frank Buttimer said.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy charged the 49-year-old with threatening to kill a man on December 28 last at the Weatherspoon’s outlet, The Linen Weaver on Paul Street, Cork.

Adrian Henry is also charged with producing a steak knife capable of inflicting a serious injury.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “The investigation has been completed. The state is seeking a two-week adjournment."

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “We will have to accept a two-week adjournment.” 

The solicitor said the accused was appealing for bail at the High Court and that this matter was pending.

Directions have not yet been given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for a further two weeks.

Judge Kelleher told the accused that if he got bail he must turn up in person at Cork District Court. 

More in this section

Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas
Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use
Sanctuary Runners co-ordinating 'Run for Ukraine' this weekend  Sanctuary Runners co-ordinating 'Run for Ukraine' this weekend 
cork courtcourts
Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees

Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more