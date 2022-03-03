SVP seeking volunteers in Cork to help provide services to those in need

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) in Cork is reaching out to those with some time to spare each week to join its volunteers in supporting those in need in the city and county.

Launching the society’s new campaign ‘You know who you are – but we don’t’, South West Regional President Paddy O’Flynn highlighted how important volunteers are to the society.

“Volunteers are our greatest strength; they know the needs in their communities and can deliver short-term help at the right time to give people hope and get them back on their feet in their time of need.

“Among our many volunteers the qualities of kindness, compassion, respect, discretion and being non-judgmental are key.

Our volunteers freely give their time, often changing lives forever and making many friends in this most rewarding charitable work.

New volunteers are invited to offer their skills to one of the 94 local branches in the South West, 38 charity shops, 112 housing units and seven child and family services including food banks, resource centres and meals on wheels.

Volunteers can get involved in charity shops where donated clothing and bric-a-brac are provided at very modest costs and funds generated to assist those in need.

People might also enjoy volunteering at sorting warehouses with the teams who provide supplies to the charity shops and sort the huge volume of goods donated.

Those with skills in IT or finance can assist many projects with finance planning and records management or partake in fundraising projects.

Those who may have a passion for fighting homelessness can join one of its social housing projects which currently provide permanent homes to more than 120 clients.

People interested in fighting food poverty can get involved in the society’s food projects providing food parcels and hampers to those in need of this basic support and those with experience in secondary and/or third-level education can provide help with the society’s support programme.

Some of the volunteers across various areas of the society have described their work as “great fun” and “a privilege” to be involved in improving the lives of many in need.

Those interested can visit www.svp.ie/volunteer or call 01 884 8246.