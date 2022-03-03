Nisbets to open new distribution centre in Cork later this year

Nisbets, Europe’s leading supplier of catering equipment, has marked its significant commitment to the Irish hospitality sector with the announcement of its planned opening of a new distribution centre in Cork.

Nisbet’s multi-million-euro investment in the new 61,000 sq. ft national distribution centre will almost double the Company’s facilities in Ireland and the centre is set to open in the second half of this year.

The new site will integrate all customer support, sales, accounts, warehousing operations and a new retail outlet under one roof to improve the range of products offered and the client service experience.

The Nisbets retail store, located in the heart of Dublin, will be unaffected and the expansion represents Nisbets’ returning its warehouse operations to Cork where the business first opened in Ireland in 1992.

Commenting on the opening of the centre, Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK and Ireland, Robin White, said:

Ireland is a key market for Nisbets and this important milestone coincides with our 30th anniversary in the country.

“Our growth plans underline our commitment to and confidence in hospitality, our team in Ireland, and our desire to help the market transition and recover post the pandemic.

“We have built a loyal customer base in Ireland and are excited to be able to do even more to support their needs by building a platform for growth through this investment.”