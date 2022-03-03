Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:58

Nisbets to open new distribution centre in Cork later this year

Europe’s leading supplier of catering equipment is planning to open a new distribution centre in Cork this year.
Nisbets to open new distribution centre in Cork later this year

Robin White, Nisbets Managing Director for UK and Ireland.

Breda Graham

Nisbets, Europe’s leading supplier of catering equipment, has marked its significant commitment to the Irish hospitality sector with the announcement of its planned opening of a new distribution centre in Cork.

Nisbet’s multi-million-euro investment in the new 61,000 sq. ft national distribution centre will almost double the Company’s facilities in Ireland and the centre is set to open in the second half of this year.

The new site will integrate all customer support, sales, accounts, warehousing operations and a new retail outlet under one roof to improve the range of products offered and the client service experience.

The Nisbets retail store, located in the heart of Dublin, will be unaffected and the expansion represents Nisbets’ returning its warehouse operations to Cork where the business first opened in Ireland in 1992.

Commenting on the opening of the centre, Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK and Ireland, Robin White, said: 

Ireland is a key market for Nisbets and this important milestone coincides with our 30th anniversary in the country.

“Our growth plans underline our commitment to and confidence in hospitality, our team in Ireland, and our desire to help the market transition and recover post the pandemic.

“We have built a loyal customer base in Ireland and are excited to be able to do even more to support their needs by building a platform for growth through this investment.”

Read More

Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site

More in this section

'A devastating situation': Babies in Ukraine care home funded by Cork charity being evacuated  'A devastating situation': Babies in Ukraine care home funded by Cork charity being evacuated 
Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site
City Council announces Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade City Council announces Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade
Man convicted of manslaughter of Cork chef Timmy Hourihane

Man convicted of manslaughter of Cork chef Timmy Hourihane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more