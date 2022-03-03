Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site

IT has been confirmed that the vaccination centre in Cork City Hall will close this Sunday, March 6.

The final vaccinations will be administered in Cork City Hall on Sunday and the vaccination centre will relocate to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre from Monday, March 7.

Cork City Hall vaccination centre initially opened on April 20 2021, and to date has administered 286,637 vaccines, including first, second and booster doses.

The centre had its highest number of vaccination on December 19 2021 with 4,255 doses administered.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said:

“On behalf of the S/SWHG, I would like to thank management at Cork City Hall and its staff for working with us since April 2021," he said.

"For 11 months, this central facility has ensured that cohorts across all age groups within the region had access to an easily accessible vaccination centre."

Mr O’Dwyer said the centre ‘performed’ to an excellent standard.

“This vaccination centre has performed to an excellent standard and this is evident from the 286,637 vaccines doses that were administered to date since opening.

"We will continue to work closely with our community colleagues to ensure a successful transfer of services to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre."

“I would also like to thank and acknowledge the huge interagency cooperation and support provided to the S/SWHG by the Defence Forces, National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service, An Garda Síochána, the Coastguard and voluntary emergency services who greatly assisted with the successful rollout of the Vaccination Programme over the past 11 months,” he added.

The vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

Management at South / South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) said they are working closely with community colleagues in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) in relation to the transfer of services to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre.

The new vaccination centre is operational and details of the vaccination clinics are available on the HSE website.