INDIE22: Cork festival announces €10,000 local sponsorship

A CORK music festival will sponsor a €10,000 programme for GAA coaching in Mitchelstown primary schools.

The news was announced as part of INDIE22's official launch in Dublin today.

The partnership with Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin GAA will help coach hundreds of local children over a four-year period.

“INDIE has given to local charities every year since it began," said festival director Kieran Walsh.

"The festival is owned by local people, run by local people, all five directors played with local clubs in Mitchelstown - everything is local based.

“When we heard the GAA in Mitchelstown was looking for coaches we decided we wanted to help contribute to the local training fund."

A spokesperson for Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin Juvenile GAA said: “Our mission is to give every child in the locality the opportunity to participate in GAA lead activities.

"The kids, teachers, parents, and the community as a whole have been massively supportive of this program, and it could not have been done without the generous contributions of Indiependence Music Festival [INDIE]."

Other details revealed at the launch include a new outdoor Dance Arena, with capacity for 2000 people, which will feature at this year's festival.

Dublin DJ Jenny Greene was announced as the main headliner for the new arena. The RTÉ 2FM presenter will be joined by Kellyanne Byrne, Tracy Clifford, Stevie G and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats over the weekend.

The newly-announced line up joins headliners Rudimental Live, Bastille, Fatboy Slim and The Academic.

Cork singer Lyra will also perform at the festival, along with Le Boom, Erica Cody, Wild Youth, Becky Hill, and Dadi Freyr.

Following a two year hiatus, INDIE returns to Mitchelstown from July 29 to 31.