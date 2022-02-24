'An innocent three-year-old boy who never deserved for this to happen': Conor Armstrong laid to rest in Cork

The funeral of a Cork boy who died from a brain tumour in the UK has heard of his “smart, loving” nature.

Three-year-old Conor Armstrong, who died on January 31, was laid to rest in Cork on Thursday morning.

His family’s lives were turned upside down last November when a cluster of tumours was identified in Conor’s brain, with two cancers occurring simultaneously.

The more aggressive, known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), controls activity such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate, making it impossible to surgically remove.

In the lead-up to his death, Conor was undergoing specialist treatment in the UK. He had captured hearts on both sides of the water before succumbing to the illness.

The funeral cortege of Conor Armstrong (RIP) arrives under Garda escort and was given a Guard of Honour by members of Cork City Fire Brigade at The Church of the Ascension, Gurranabraher, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Conor will be sadly missed by his mother Louise Kelly-Armstrong, father Dean Armstrong and much-loved brother Jack.

A family member who spoke on behalf of Louise and Dean on Thursday during the funeral mass at the Church of The Ascension in Gurranabraher described Conor as “an innocent three-year-old boy who never deserved for this to happen”.

Nobody does but especially not a baby. Conor was a smart, loving and mysterious little boy who was always up to no good. He had the most perfect blonde hair, the colour we pay thousands for.

“Conor fought so hard for the last nine weeks of his life. We got the news of Conor’s diagnosis back in November. The news we never ever expected.”

Those who have supported the family were thanked for their love and support over the past few months and the family has vowed to help as many other children with the disease as possible.

The funeral cortege of Conor Armstrong (RIP) departs The Church of the Ascension, Gurranabraher, Cork escorted by members of Cork City Fire Brigade. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“Conor showed strength and fight like no other. Conor will continue to be included in everything. We will carry his name everywhere with us, across every ocean, along every road and all around the world, and celebrate every event with him where we know he’ll be by our side.”

Many of those taking part in the funeral service, including singer Deborah Murphy and musician Johnny Sheehan, waived fees for their services as a mark of respect for the toddler and O’Connor’s Funeral Home liaised with the fire service to make sure Conor got the send-off he deserved.

Conor, who had a love for the frontline, received a firefighter farewell with the funeral cortege receiving a garda escort upon arrival at the church and a further escort by Cork City firefighters and members of An Garda Síochána on departure from the church.

Rev. Aidan Vaughan OFM Cap said during the funeral mass that Conor is “already with the angels”.

What a great gift life is to any family and you’re celebrating that today, the life of your Conor and his life now with the Lord forever in heaven.

“So we offer up the mass particularly for you that God will give you that courage, that strength and that peace at heart that you did so much to keep Conor with you.

“There will a day come indeed that you, Dean and little Jack will meet him again, you will be united forever in heaven.”