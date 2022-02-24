Cork vendor raffles off popular coffee van business

Chase the sun with a new business venture, serving coffee and treats from a stylish revamped trailer, all for just twelve euro.

Sebastian Thommen, took on a entrepreneurial idea during the pandemic, investing in a professionally restored 1960’s Rice horsebox trailer and serving gourmet grilled cheese toasties and specialty coffee to the hoards of people that queued in Ballinlough Park for hot and tasty snacks and drinks.

Speaking to The Echo, Sebastian said he really enjoyed his time with his ‘Toast’ trailer but said he wanted to turn his attention back to his first love, his art.

“I never thought my art would be a sustainable living,” Mr Thommen explained, but thanks to increasing interest and commissions, he said he wanted to focus on watercolour commission piece full time.

While hanging up his chef hat, Sebastian decided to raffle off his trailer to one lucky entrepreneur itching to enjoy the summers shooting the breeze with coffee enthusiasts and nature explorers.

In purchasing a €12 ticket via www.raffall.com for the prize draw, entrants will be in with a chance of winning the Toast trailer.

It is powered by super quiet generators worth €3,000 and comes fully equipped with a coffee machine (valued at €6k) and a fully HACCP approved kitchen. This consists of catering grade stainless steel countertops and sink, all electrics, gas and plumbing, two fridges, a gas griddle, water heater, soup kettle, an iPad, SumUp card payment terminal, till, and printer, plus a quantity of 100% compostable coffee cups - the majority of the fixtures, fittings and commodities you will need to get your own mobile food business off the ground.

Just 5,000 tickets are being sold for the raffle and the draw will be held in September or sooner if all the tickets are sold quickly.

It might not be the lotto, but just like motto goes, it could be you.

Search ‘Win Food and Coffee Trailer’ on Raffall for more information.