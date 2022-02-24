Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 10:58

Up to 40 positions available with two major Cork hotels

The open positions include a variety of full and part-time flexible roles in all departments.
The open positions include a variety of full and part-time flexible roles in all departments.

Roisin Burke

One of Cork’s leading hotel chains is recruiting for up to 40 positions at the iconic Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street and the four star Cork International Hotel.

The Trigon Hotel Group is holding a recruitment day at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday, March 2 from 10am until 7pm.

Interested individuals are asked to bring a CV and references to the open day.

Caitríona Twomey to receive Cork Person of the Year’s Hall of Fame award

The open positions include a variety of full and part-time flexible roles in all departments. The jobs may suit parents, students, graduates or anyone wanting to return to the workplace with a lot of opportunity to develop and gain experience in a variety of specific skillsets.

Strategic HR Director with Trigon, Kathleen Linehan said, “The recruitment day at the Metropole Hotel is the perfect opportunity to meet the team and could be the start of a new career for you.

“The 40 positions include a range of flexible roles across all departments. Team members can enjoy benefits such as hotel discounts and free meals while working. We also offer excellent training and development programmes to support career progression within the group.

“We’re really lucky at Trigon to have many team members who have been with us for 20 or 30 years and we’re looking forward to meeting new recruits on Wednesday.”


The Echo Chamber: UCC expert explains what's happening between Ukraine and Russia 

