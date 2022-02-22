Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 12:19

RNLI seeking volunteers for three Cork stores

The charity has over 170 stores nationwide, which raise money for local lifeboat stations
RNLI shop volunteers Marie Headley and Ken Headley. The RNLI is seeking volunteers for three of its Cork stores.

Martha Brennan

THE RNLI is looking for volunteers for three of its Cork retail stores.

The charity has over 170 stores nationwide, which raise money for local lifeboat stations. 

The shops are run by dedicated volunteers and more help is needed on the teams in Youghal, Ballycotton, and Castletownbere.

"The pandemic, unfortunately, hit our shops hard," said RNLI Community Manager Jennifer Gray.

"We were delighted when we could reopen them safely and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors in 2022. 

"To do this successfully, we want to grow our team of shop volunteers and are looking for people who enjoy interacting with others, can help us to provide a high level of customer service, and ensure our shops continue to be friendly and welcoming places."

Paddy Crowley, Youghal RNLI shop manager and former lifeboat crew member, said that his favourite part of the role is the comradeship between the volunteers.

"I would encourage anyone interested in helping out to come along and try it," Mr Crowley said.

"If you enjoy meeting and interacting with people, it really is a role you will love."

