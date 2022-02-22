'Like losing a friend': Calls for An Post to delay closure of city post office 

An Post confirmed High St post office on the southside is set to close early next month, amid calls to delay the closure and engage with the local community.
A spokesperson for An Post said efforts had been made to keep the office open, telling The Echo it advertised the position on two occasions, after the postmaster announced his intention to resign. An Post said it also engaged in local canvassing in an effort to secure a replacement. “We advertised the contract on two occasions, but we have received no applications and no interest in the vacant contract.
“Our postmaster wishes to exit the High St contract on Saturday, March 5.”
An Post said it had “no alternative” but to close the High St office on that date and transfer customers in receipt of payments from the Department of Social Protection to South Douglas Rd post office.
Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said the decision was like “losing a friend” and he called on An Post to extend the closing time and engage with the local community.