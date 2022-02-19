'Fantastic news': Approval given for new building for Cork school

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has congratulated two Cork schools on announcements made recently about important capital projects.

Approval has been given for the development of three classroom ASD units to proceed to construction at Carrigaline Educate Together National School.

Approval has also been given for a new school building including 16 classrooms and two SEN units at Ballintemple National School, a project which will be delivered by the National Development Finance Agency on behalf of the Department of Education.

“I will continue to work with both school communities through to the completion of these projects,” Minister McGrath said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also welcomed the announcement by Minister for Education Norma Foley that Ballintemple National School has been included in the Devolved Schools Building Program.

This will see the appointment of a project management and design team shortly to ensure delivery of 16 mainstream classrooms and two special education needs classrooms.

“I want to commend Principal Bryan McCarthy, the School Board and Patron whom I have worked alongside to see this project progress.

“Most especially I want to acknowledge the parents and pupils of the school who have been waiting a long time to see this come to fruition,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the school welcomed the “fantastic news” for the whole school community.

The school thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister Michael McGrath and Fianna Fáil Cork City South-East Councillor Mary Rose Desmond.