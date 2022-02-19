Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 12:08

New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched

The new information line,  email and webchat service was launched by AsIAm.
New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched

Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D. and CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris are pictured launching Ireland’s new National Autism Information Line. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

Breda Graham

Ireland’s National Autism Charity has introduced a new free telephone information line, email and webchat service providing information and guidance to support autistic people and their support networks.

AsIAm’s support team is made up of a small number of appropriately qualified and trained staff, providing an individualised response to each enquiry as quickly as possible.

The line has been piloted over a two-month period and has dealt with over 700 queries in this time.

The hours of the service and the number of people operating it will now be increased due to the support of the HSE.

CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, said: “We are so proud to have developed this new Information Line Service to support our community at a critical time. Autistic people simply want the same chance to go to school, access healthcare services, gain employment and to be accepted in the community for who we are.

“Too often autistic people and their families do not have timely access to information and support or face structural barriers to inclusion which leave families unsure of where to turn to.

We see the Information Line providing a space where community members are met where they are at, listened to and receive useful guidance for specific challenges that they may face.

“The Information Line is by no means a substitute for timely, individualised support but will provide concrete, practical support at a time when queries to our organisation have risen by over 300% and many people are waiting lengthy periods to access the professional support they so need and deserve.” 

Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte said she was “delighted” to see the information line become a reality.

Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D., CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, and Niamh Mellerick, Sarah Moorhead and Nicola O’Brien from the Information Line support team, are pictured launching Ireland’s new National Autism Information Line.JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.
Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D., CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, and Niamh Mellerick, Sarah Moorhead and Nicola O’Brien from the Information Line support team, are pictured launching Ireland’s new National Autism Information Line.JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

“As the Minister for Disability, I really do believe that the support this line will offer cannot be underestimated and I think will be a majorly useful resource to people across the country. I’m delighted that I am able to support the work AsIAm are doing with the Information Line through the relationship they have with the HSE.

It’s clear to me that autistic people and their families can often have so many questions, but we don’t have a clearly signposted system in place to help support people with clear, concise information.

“I hope this will be the first step of many towards developing a more streamlined approach to how we can support autistic people overcome whatever obstacles they are facing day to day,” she said.

The new information line is a key part of AsIAm’s aim to support and empower autistic people and build the capacity of community members to address the day-to-day challenges and barriers which they encounter.

Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D., CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, and Niamh Mellerick, Sarah Moorhead and Nicola O’Brien from the Information Line support team, are pictured launching Ireland’s new National Autism Information Line. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.
Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D., CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, and Niamh Mellerick, Sarah Moorhead and Nicola O’Brien from the Information Line support team, are pictured launching Ireland’s new National Autism Information Line. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

The new service is supported by Eithne and Paddy Fitzpatrick Memorial Fund, The Ireland Fund, The Community Foundation for Ireland and The Keith Duffy Foundation.

HSE Assistant National Director, Disability Operations Bernard O’Regan said the new service is “one of a range of initiatives we are supporting to improve the experiences of autistic people, their families and staff”.

People can call 0818 234 234 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am-4pm or email support@asiam.ie. The instant messaging service is currently being piloted and open on Monday and Thursday from 9am-12 noon.

Read More

'It is another step in the direction of normality': Cork publicans welcome lifting of mandatory mask-wearing rules 

More in this section

ESB calls in crews from Northern Ireland to help deal with Cork power outages ESB calls in crews from Northern Ireland to help deal with Cork power outages
ESB working hard on restoration as 44,000 still without power ESB working hard on restoration as 44,000 still without power
Medical face mask and smart phone in trouser back pocket. Concept for the new normal life after COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. C Government to accept advice that will bring end to mandatory mask wearing
<p>ESB Network crew working to restore power in the Douglas/ Moneygourney/ Maryborough Hill area after a fallen tree took out power to homes in the area following the high winds during Storm Eunice. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Thousands of Cork homes remain without power this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more