'It is another step in the direction of normality': Cork publicans welcome lifting of mandatory mask-wearing rules 

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will be accepting advice from health officials that will bring an end to mandatory mask wearing.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.
The changes will come into place on February 28.
“Where someone does not feel comfortable, they can still wear a mask, and I can’t see anyone giving them or it a second thought,” he said.
“It’s down to the individual, and that makes everyone’s life a little easier,” he said.