'It is another step in the direction of normality': Cork publicans welcome lifting of mandatory mask-wearing rules 

Publicans in Cork have welcomed the news that the mask-wearing requirement for the hospitality sector will be lifted from the end of the month, saying the move will mean there is 'less hassle' and 'more freedom'.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will be accepting advice from health officials that will bring an end to mandatory mask wearing.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.

The changes will come into place on February 28.

Costigan’s publican Colm O’Connor said he was “delighted” with the announcement.

“It is another step in the direction of normality,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said people now have the choice to wear or not they wish to wear a mask.

“Where someone does not feel comfortable, they can still wear a mask, and I can’t see anyone giving them or it a second thought,” he said.

Publican Benny McCabe, who runs The Heritage Pubs including Crane Lane, Mutton Lane, the Oval, the Vicarstown Bar, and Rising Sons Brewery, said he agreed it was less hassle for all involved, but said his opinion was “each to their own”.

“It’s down to the individual, and that makes everyone’s life a little easier,” he said.

Cork chairman of the Irish Hotel Federation (IHF) and general manager of the Maldron Hotel in Shandon, Joe Kennedy, said the relaxation of the restrictions to allow people the option to not wear face masks was offering people freedom to choose for themselves.

“We have always adhered to the Government guidelines, and now they have lifted this requirement, we welcome it.”

Mr Kennedy outlined that in the hospitality sector, facial expressions are very important, and the removal of mask-wearing allows an important element of their business to return to normal.

The Cork IHF chair emphasised that employees would, of course, still have the option to wear a face mask if they so wish.

“It is offering people flexibility, customers and employees will all be able to decide for themselves what feels right for them,” he said.

Philip Gillivan from the Shelbourne Bar said he was also delighted.

“Everybody in the bar does not have to wear a mask, so it’s about time the team didn’t have to wear them,” he said.

“A smile when someone walks into the bar is so important; while the customers can see our eyes, they can’t see our genuine smile, so I’m absolutely delighted, and of course, if any member of our team wishes to wear a mask, we will support that fully.”