Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 12:16

Honorary Cork person awards for Donovan and Linda

The couple has lived in North Cork for some time and the award serves to mark their long-standing presence in the county.
Honorary Cork person awards for Donovan and Linda

Donovan and Linda pictured here on the occasion of their Golden Wedding anniversary in 2020. Pic., by James Watkins: Donovan Discs 2020.

Mary Corcoran

INTERNATIONAL singer-songwriter Donovan and his wife, Linda Lawrence, are to be presented with Honorary Corkperson awards at the annual Cork Person of the Year awards next month.

The couple has lived in North Cork for some time and the award serves to mark their long-standing presence in the county.

Donovan Leitch rose to prominence on the international music scene in the mid-60s from his home in Scotland and became known for his hit songs such as Catch The Wind, Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Universal Soldier, Colours, and Hurdy Gurdy Man.

In 2012 and 2014, Donovan was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, respectively.

He has received numerous other awards over the years, including The Ivor Novello Award for Songwriting for his first song Catch The Wind, and Broadcast Music Inc.’s, Icon Award, for his “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers”.

The singer-songwriter is also credited with writing some of the first songs concerning climate change and a need for climate action. He and his wife, Linda, recently released an album entitled Eco-Song, which features 21 songs about climate change, and is dedicated to the young climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

Linda Lawrence, a collage artist, works closely with her husband on his continuing music career, while also being active in fighting climate change.

She has also created an animated children’s television series with an ecological theme for pre-teen, 8-12 year olds entitled Tales Of Aluna.

Commenting on the recognition for the couple, awards founder and organiser of the Cork awards Manus O’Callaghan, said: “We are delighted that Donovan and Linda will join our Honorary Corkpersons Roll of Honour recipients - David and Patsy Puttnam (2012), Jeremy Irons (2013), Michael Flatley (2014), Joe Schmidt (2019) and John Bowman (2020)”.

Donovan and Linda will receive engraved Cork Crystal and ‘Republic of Cork passports’ from the city and county mayors on stage during the Person of the Year lunch at the Rochestown Park Hotel in March.

Read More

Young Offenders crew member’s first film making waves in U.S

More in this section

Thousands of Cork homes remain without power this morning Thousands of Cork homes remain without power this morning
ESB calls in crews from Northern Ireland to help deal with Cork power outages ESB calls in crews from Northern Ireland to help deal with Cork power outages
ESB working hard on restoration as 44,000 still without power ESB working hard on restoration as 44,000 still without power
cork artsnorth cork
New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched

New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more