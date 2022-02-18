Two Cork Covid test centres to close on Sundays

TWO Covid-19 test centres in Cork will now close on Sundays, the HSE has announced.

From this Sunday, Covid-19 testing centres in South Douglas Road and Dunmanway will close on Sundays only.

Those who wish to make an appointment for a Covid-19 PCR test will no longer be able to book a test for these sites on Sundays.

Both sites will operate normal opening hours from Monday to Saturday.

Testing sites at the Lee Clinic, Blackpool and Tralee will remain unaffected and operate as normal on Sundays.

A HSE spokesperson said: “There are now two types of Covid-19 test available from the HSE: antigen tests (home test kits) and PCR tests (done at a test centre and sent to a lab).

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you need to self-isolate (stay in your room) right away, no matter what type of test you get. There is a high risk you could spread the virus. You should also wear a medical or respirator face mask if you have to be around other people.”